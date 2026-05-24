Omar Abdullah Condemns Heinous Crime In Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemns the tragic rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam, calling for societal introspection and swift justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam.

Abdullah expressed grief and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister called for serious introspection for society at large regarding the safety of children.

He assured full support to investigating agencies to ensure exemplary punishment for the guilty.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam district, describing it as "shocking and deeply distressing".

Chief Minister's Condemnation and Sympathies

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Abdullah condemned the heinous act and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

"May she find a place in Jannat," the Chief Minister said while expressing solidarity with the grieving family.

Call for Societal Introspection

He said the incident should serve as a moment of serious introspection for society at large.

"While the appropriate agencies enquire into the circumstances of her murder, it's also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe," he said.

"I condemn this brutal attack without reservation or condition and send my sympathies to her family," he added.

Assurance of Support for Investigation

The chief minister assured that all necessary support would be extended to the investigating agencies to ensure that those found guilty are given exemplary punishment in accordance with the law.

Discovery of the Body and Police Investigation

A minor girl, who had gone missing since Saturday, was found dead in a field in Galwanpora village of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday morning. The recovery of her body triggered shock and grief across the area.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.