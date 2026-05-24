HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Omar Abdullah Condemns Heinous Crime In Budgam

Omar Abdullah Condemns Heinous Crime In Budgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 22:16 IST

x

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemns the tragic rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam, calling for societal introspection and swift justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam.
  • Abdullah expressed grief and conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family.
  • The Chief Minister called for serious introspection for society at large regarding the safety of children.
  • He assured full support to investigating agencies to ensure exemplary punishment for the guilty.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam district, describing it as "shocking and deeply distressing".

Chief Minister's Condemnation and Sympathies

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Abdullah condemned the heinous act and conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

 

"May she find a place in Jannat," the Chief Minister said while expressing solidarity with the grieving family.

Call for Societal Introspection

He said the incident should serve as a moment of serious introspection for society at large.

"While the appropriate agencies enquire into the circumstances of her murder, it's also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe," he said.

"I condemn this brutal attack without reservation or condition and send my sympathies to her family," he added.

Assurance of Support for Investigation

The chief minister assured that all necessary support would be extended to the investigating agencies to ensure that those found guilty are given exemplary punishment in accordance with the law.

Discovery of the Body and Police Investigation

A minor girl, who had gone missing since Saturday, was found dead in a field in Galwanpora village of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday morning. The recovery of her body triggered shock and grief across the area.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident. Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mehbooba Mufti Shocked By Budgam Murder Case
Mehbooba Mufti Shocked By Budgam Murder Case
Missing Girl Found Murdered In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam
Life disrupted as lawyers call for general strike in Jammu
Life disrupted as lawyers call for general strike in Jammu
Minor girl raped, murdered in Odisha, 1 held; Oppn calls bandh
Minor girl raped, murdered in Odisha, 1 held; Oppn calls bandh
'Sorry we didn't make this country safe for you': Outrage over Kathua rape
'Sorry we didn't make this country safe for you': Outrage over Kathua rape

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 2

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 3

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

VIDEOS

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag On Kedarnath Route1:32

Boulders, Rocks Suddenly Fall On Tourists Near Sonprayag...

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi Speaks Out0:45

'I Received Threat Calls': Vendor Who Served PM Modi...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO