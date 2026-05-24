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Home  » News » Missing Girl Found Murdered In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

Missing Girl Found Murdered In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 24, 2026 17:53 IST

A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district was tragically found murdered, sparking a police investigation and widespread condemnation.

Key Points

  • A 12-year-old girl reported missing in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, was found murdered near her residence.
  • Police have registered a case of kidnapping and added relevant sections for rape and murder after initial findings.
  • The discovery of the girl's body has prompted a thorough investigation by the Budgam police.
  • Religious leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed heartbreak and called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the heinous crime.
  • The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for stricter punishment for those responsible.

A 12-year-old girl, who was reported missing in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, was found murdered around 200 metres from her house on Sunday, police said.

Police Investigation Launched Into Budgam Murder

A senior police officer said the girl was reported missing on Saturday evening from Galwanpora area of the district.

 

"A case of kidnapping a minor child was registered and searches were carried out. Unfortunately, the body of the child was found today morning," SSP Budgam Hariprasad K K said.

He said the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

"Prima facie it seems to be a case of rape and murder. We have added the relevant sections of the law to the FIR," he said.

Community Leaders Condemn Heinous Act

Meanwhile, chief preacher of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said he was "heartbroken and deeply disturbed" by the incident.

"The circumstances surrounding this incident are extremely painful and have shaken the conscience of every human being," he said.

The Mirwaiz said such incidents spread fear, grief, and deep anxiety among people and demand serious introspection at every level.

"What are we becoming as a society if our children cannot even feel safe on their way to seek education and guidance?" he asked.

Call For Justice And Stricter Punishment

The Mirwaiz demanded a thorough, transparent, and time-bound investigation and that those responsible for this heinous act be brought to justice and given the strictest punishment under law.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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