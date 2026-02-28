HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Two More Stranded Odisha Workers Return from Thailand

Two More Stranded Odisha Workers Return from Thailand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 20:44 IST

Following government intervention, two more Odisha workers who were stranded in Thailand due to alleged exploitation and non-payment of wages have safely returned home, expressing gratitude for the assistance.

Key Points

  • Two more Odia workers have returned to Odisha from Thailand after being stranded.
  • The workers were among six who traveled to Thailand to work in a plywood company in August 2025.
  • The workers faced hardships, including non-payment of wages and food shortages.
  • The Odisha government, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, facilitated their return after they appealed for assistance.

Two more Odia workers, stranded in Thailand, returned to Odisha on Saturday after the state government took steps to rescue them from the Southeast Asian country, an official said.

Four others had come back to the state on February 21, he said.

 

The youths, who safely returned to the state during the day, have been identified as Prashant Kumar Rout of Upulei village and Jashobant Sahoo of Kujipur village under the Rajkanika block in Kendrapara district, the official said.

"Of the six people stuck in Thailand, four had returned to Odisha last week, and the two could not come in that time due to certain visa issues," an official said.

The six youths had travelled to Thailand in August 2025 to work in a plywood company.

The workers alleged that they had faced hardships in Thailand, including non-payment of wages by the company owner, the official said.

The labourers claimed that they had to spend days without food, he said.

"They had appealed to the Odisha government through a video message, seeking assistance to return home. Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, successfully facilitated their safe return," the official said.

The youths expressed gratitude to the state government for extending timely assistance and ensuring their return.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
