Two More Stranded Odisha Workers Return from Thailand

Following government intervention, two more Odisha workers who were stranded in Thailand due to alleged exploitation and non-payment of wages have safely returned home, expressing gratitude for the assistance.

Two more Odia workers, stranded in Thailand, returned to Odisha on Saturday after the state government took steps to rescue them from the Southeast Asian country, an official said.

Four others had come back to the state on February 21, he said.

The youths, who safely returned to the state during the day, have been identified as Prashant Kumar Rout of Upulei village and Jashobant Sahoo of Kujipur village under the Rajkanika block in Kendrapara district, the official said.

"Of the six people stuck in Thailand, four had returned to Odisha last week, and the two could not come in that time due to certain visa issues," an official said.

The six youths had travelled to Thailand in August 2025 to work in a plywood company.

The workers alleged that they had faced hardships in Thailand, including non-payment of wages by the company owner, the official said.

The labourers claimed that they had to spend days without food, he said.

"They had appealed to the Odisha government through a video message, seeking assistance to return home. Acting on the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state government, with the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, successfully facilitated their safe return," the official said.

The youths expressed gratitude to the state government for extending timely assistance and ensuring their return.