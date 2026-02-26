HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Physiotherapist from Assam Found Dead in Odisha's Cuttack

Physiotherapist from Assam Found Dead in Odisha's Cuttack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 26, 2026 20:32 IST

An Assam physiotherapist was found dead near his residence in Cuttack, Odisha, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • Ruhan Kakati, a physiotherapist from Assam, was found dead near his rented residence in Cuttack, Odisha.
  • Kakati had been practicing physiotherapy in Olatpur after completing an internship at SVNIRTAR.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest Kakati fell from the third floor of his rented building.
  • Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

A physiotherapist from Assam was found dead near his rented house in Odisha's Cuttack district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ruhan Kakati.

 

After completing his physiotherapy studies in the Northeastern state, he moved to Olatpur village in the district nearly four years ago to pursue an internship at the Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR), police said.

After completing his internship, Ruhan continued to stay in Olatpur in a rented three-storey house and practiced physiotherapy in the locality, they said.

A resident of the same building found Kakati's body in the morning and alerted the local police, an officer of Olatpur police station said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that he fell from the third floor of the building. He was staying alone in the house, the officer added.

Police have seized the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
