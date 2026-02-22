'Sex worker, sell momos': NE women face racial abuse in Delhi

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh faced shocking racial slurs and harassment in Delhi, highlighting the persistent discrimination faced by people from Northeast India and sparking outrage.

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh were allegedly subjected to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation by their neighbours, who called them 'dhandhewali', following a dispute over some repair work at their rented flat in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The police said a first information report (FIR) under Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita sections pertaining to outraging a woman's modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, etc. has been registered against two people -- Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain.

On February 20, the women had called an electrician at their fourth-floor flat around 3.30 pm for getting an air conditioner installed.

A senior police officer said during the process, dust and debris from the drilling work fell to the floor below, prompting objections from their neighbours, Harsh Singh and his wife.

What began as a disagreement over falling debris soon turned ugly, with the women alleging that the couple hurled abuses and made derogatory and racial remarks targeting them and the northeastern community.

A purported video of the incident also has been making rounds on social media.

In the video, the accused woman can allegedly be heard calling the northeastern women 'momo' and saying, 'Rs 500 mei massage parlour mei kaam karne waali dhandhewali (You work at massage parlours as sex workers for Rs 500).'

"Are you sitting here to do business? Have you opened a massage parlour at home?" the accused woman said.

A police officer was present at the spot when the altercation was happening. In the video, the policeman is also seen intervening and trying to pacify the situation.

The man, identified by police as Harsh Singh, is also allegedly heard using derogatory remarks during the heated exchange.

The accused woman was also seen saying that the man they are talking to is a son of a 'big politician'.

The victims are seen confronting the couple in the video.

"Everyone heard what you said about my image. You made false allegations that I drink alcohol. Go check my room if you find any bottles there," one of the northeastern women can be heard saying.

In another portion of the video, the accused woman is heard making further offensive remarks. "Why don't you sleep with him? Go to my bedroom. You will come to know how old is he," she says.

The Arunachali women further alleged that they were subjected to racist abuse. The accused duo, in the video, can be heard calling the victims 'gutter-chaap' and telling them to 'go and sell momos' and saying 'northeast people are shit'.

At one point, the accused woman, in a perceived attempt to assert social and economic superiority, also says, "Teri aukaat nahi hai... custom officer ka beta hai woh... politician ka beta hai.(You have no standards. He is the son of a custom officer...a politician's son.)"

The FIR was registered at Malviya Nagar police station under BNS sections 79 (word intended to insult a woman's modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (common intention) and 196 (promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) against Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, the police said.

However, no arrests have been made in the matter so far.

Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is a non-bailable and cognisable offense.

"No physical injuries were reported. However, the complainants have alleged mental harassment and humiliation," the senior officer said.

The women have demanded a formal apology from the accused, stating that the remarks were not merely personal but targeted the dignity of the northeastern community.

According to sources, the situation worsened after the incident when a building broker allegedly informed the women that they would have to vacate the flat within two months due to repair work planned in the building.

The complainants have expressed apprehension about their safety and future accommodation, stating that they felt isolated and insulted in a city where they had come to live and work.

The police said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Advocate Reena Rai, representing the three women, said the incident reflects the persistent racial prejudice faced by people from the Northeast in the national capital.

"As neighbours, they should have provided these women, who live far away from home, a sense of security. Instead, they harassed them and made filthy remarks," said Rai, who hails from Sikkim.

"We are as much Indian as anyone else. Why are we treated like outsiders just because we are from the Northeast? We, too, have the right to live with equality and dignity," she added.

Advocate Gaurav, representing the couple, said, "They have been living together for a long time. Even after the incident, they sat together to reach a compromise. The matter is being unnecessarily exaggerated on social media. In the video, both sides are speaking. The video being circulated is selective and manipulative."

He further said that his client was having dinner at the time when everything started. "In the heat of the moment he uttered something and my client regrets the words he used. It was my client who had called the PCR, and the police were present at the spot."

He also said that his client did not record anything. The other side also said many things to his client.

"In fact, it was our client who had first filed a complaint. Due to media pressure, an FIR was registered against my client. So far, no action has been taken on our complaint," he added.