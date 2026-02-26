Couple Arrested for Allegedly Torturing Three Minor Girls in Kerala

A couple in Kerala has been arrested for the alleged torture of three minor girls, including shocking acts of branding with a heated ladle, prompting a police investigation and intervention by child welfare authorities.

Key Points A man and his second wife were arrested in Malappuram, Kerala, for allegedly torturing three minor girls.

The children, aged 5, 11, and 14, suffered multiple burn injuries, including being branded with a heated ladle.

Neighbors alerted authorities after noticing the injuries, leading to a police investigation and the couple's arrest.

The children are now under the care of District Childline authorities, ensuring their safety and well-being.

A man and his second wife were arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing three minor girls, including branding them with a heated ladle here, police said.

The accused were identified as Rakesh Sharma (59) and his second wife, Sheela Devi (34), both natives of Bihar.

The children, aged 5, 11, and 14, were admitted to Manjeri Medical College after police found multiple burn injuries on their bodies.

According to police, Sharma and Devi were living at Kavanoor near Areekode.

Neighbours noticed the injuries on the children and alerted authorities on Wednesday.

Investigation and Arrest

Police conducted a preliminary investigation at the house and found that the children were allegedly subjected to brutal torture by their father and stepmother.

After the children were shifted to the hospital, Sharma and Devi were taken into custody, formally arrested, and remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

The children are currently under the care of District Childline authorities, police added.