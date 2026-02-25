HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion

16 Arrested in Odisha Over Mob Killing, Child Lifting Suspicion

By Rediff Money Desk
3 Minutes Read
February 25, 2026 01:41 IST

Police in Odisha have arrested 16 individuals following a mob killing and related assaults fueled by unfounded suspicions of child lifting, highlighting the dangers of vigilante justice.

Key Points

  • 16 people were arrested and 15 detained in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for alleged involvement in a mob killing and thrashing incidents.
  • The incidents stemmed from suspicions of child lifting in the Morada and Baripada Sadar police station areas.
  • A mentally challenged man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Morada due to child theft suspicion.
  • Police rescued two men in Baripada Sadar who were being thrashed under similar child-lifting suspicions, leading to arrests.
  • The SP appealed to the public to avoid taking the law into their own hands and to report suspected individuals to the police instead of resorting to violence.

Police arrested 16 people and detained 15 others for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man and thrashing of two other individuals over suspicion of child lifting at two different areas in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, officials said on Tuesday.

A mentally challenged man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob over suspicion of child theft in Morada Police Station area on Monday, said Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli on Tuesday.

 

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rescued the man. He was admitted to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"We have registered a murder case in this regard and detained 15 people, and their verification is under progress. Those found to be involved in the murder will be forwarded to court," the SP said.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained until late Tuesday evening, the police said.

Similar Incident in Baripada

A similar incident took place in Baripada Sadar police station area late Monday night, two men were thrashed by some people suspecting the victims as members of a child-lifting gang, Guntupalli said.

"Our police officers immediately rescued the two persons and registered a case. We have arrested 16 people for their involvement in the incident," he said.

Appeal to the Public

The SP said that the police administration has noticed that people have taken the law into their hands and created problems, suspecting unknown persons as child lifters.

He appealed to the public not to resort to such violence because there is no report of child theft in any part of the district.

Guntupalli advised the citizens to inform the police if any suspected person is found roaming in their locality.

Rediff Money Desk in Odisha, India
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Administrator© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
