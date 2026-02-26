Protest Turns Violent in Siliguri Over Assault of Pregnant Tribal Woman

A protest in Siliguri, West Bengal, turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police over the alleged assault of a pregnant tribal woman, demanding justice and the arrest of all those responsible.

Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points Protesters clashed with police in Siliguri, West Bengal, during a demonstration concerning the assault of a pregnant tribal woman.

The Janjati Suraksha Manch organized the protest to demand justice and the arrest of all individuals involved in the assault.

Police used tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charge to disperse the protesters who attempted to breach barricades.

The incident leading to the protest involved a land dispute and the alleged assault of the woman by a civic volunteer, resulting in the death of her unborn child.

While the accused civic volunteer has been arrested, protesters claim that other individuals involved in the incident remain at large.

Protesters clashed with the police in northern West Bengal's Siliguri city on Thursday during a demonstration over the assault of a pregnant tribal woman.

Members of the RSS-backed Janjati Suraksha Manch were on the way to gherao Uttarkanya, the branch secretariat of the state government. The clash broke out when they attempted to breach the police barricades near the Tin Batti Mor.

Police said they used tear gas shells and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, besides a "mild" lathi charge.

Several protesters were detained from the site, they said.

Demands for Justice

The demonstrators were demanding capital punishment for a civic volunteer accused of assaulting the woman whose unborn child died.

Incident Details

The incident happened on December 23, when a land dispute in the Phansidewa area led to an altercation between two groups. During the altercation, the woman was allegedly assaulted by the civic volunteer, according to police.

The accused civic volunteer has been arrested, but the demonstrators allege that four other persons involved in the incident are still at large.