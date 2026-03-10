Odisha: Man and Teenage Sister-in-Law End Lives Over Alleged Affair

A tragic incident in Odisha's Balasore district sees a man and his sister-in-law allegedly commit suicide, prompting a police investigation into a suspected illicit relationship and possible pregnancy.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

A 35-year-old man and his teenage sister-in-law allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a train in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Tuesday.

The two were suspected to be in an illicit relationship, and the 18-year-old woman was pregnant, they said.

The incident happened near Jaleswar station on Monday, they added.

An investigation into the incident has been started, police said.