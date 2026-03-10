HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Odisha: Man and Teenage Sister-in-Law End Lives Over Alleged Affair

Odisha: Man and Teenage Sister-in-Law End Lives Over Alleged Affair

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
March 10, 2026 18:49 IST

x

A tragic incident in Odisha's Balasore district sees a man and his sister-in-law allegedly commit suicide, prompting a police investigation into a suspected illicit relationship and possible pregnancy.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A man and his teenage sister-in-law allegedly died by suicide in Odisha's Balasore district.
  • Police suspect an illicit relationship between the two as a possible motive.
  • The 18-year-old woman was reportedly pregnant at the time of the incident.
  • The incident occurred near Jaleswar station, prompting a police investigation.

A 35-year-old man and his teenage sister-in-law allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a train in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Tuesday.

The two were suspected to be in an illicit relationship, and the 18-year-old woman was pregnant, they said.

 

The incident happened near Jaleswar station on Monday, they added.

An investigation into the incident has been started, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
