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Odisha Engineer Faces Corruption Probe After Asset Discovery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 16:43 IST

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An Odisha government engineer is under investigation after the Vigilance Department discovered assets disproportionate to his known income, including multiple properties and land holdings.

Key Points

  • Odisha Vigilance Department investigates government engineer for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets.
  • Raids uncover multiple properties including buildings, plots, a farmhouse, and a market complex linked to the engineer.
  • The engineer under investigation is an assistant executive engineer in the Roads & Buildings Division.
  • A panchayat extension officer was also arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe in a separate incident.

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Tuesday unearthed a large number of assets, including four multi-storey buildings, 33 plots, a farmhouse and a market complex, from the possession of a government engineer, officials said.

Details Of The Corruption Investigation

Acting on a complaint that he allegedly possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the Vigilance sleuths launched raids on the properties of the assistant executive engineer (AAE), R&B (Roads & Buildings) Division, Bhawanipatna, at six locations this morning.

 

During the search operation, the department officials have so far detected four multi-storey buildings, a market complex, one farmhouse spread over nine acres near Bhawanipatna town, and 33 plots spread over a total area of 39.64 acres on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna and Koksara in Kalahandi district, they said.

Ongoing Investigation And Further Actions

The ongoing raids are being conducted by six DSPs, eight inspectors, and other supporting staffers on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna, an officer said.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance Department, in another instance, nabbed a panchayat extension officer while accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from a staffer to facilitate the withdrawal of his arrears and regular remuneration, he said.

Simultaneous searches are underway at two locations connected to the PEO, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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