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Odisha Engineer Under Scrutiny For Alleged Disproportionate Assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 14, 2026 17:08 IST

An Odisha government engineer is under investigation after authorities discovered alleged disproportionate assets, including multiple land plots and residential buildings, sparking a corruption probe.

Key Points

  • Odisha government engineer investigated for possessing assets disproportionate to known income.
  • Vigilance Department conducted searches at four locations linked to the junior engineer in Bhadrak district.
  • Seven plots of land discovered in Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts.
  • A triple-storey building in Bhadrak and a double-storey building in Balasore were also found.
  • Cash, gold ornaments, and bank deposits worth Rs 1.73 lakh were recovered during the searches.

Multiple assets, including seven plots of land and two residential buildings, were allegedly found in the possession of a government engineer in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Thursday, officials said.

Vigilance Department Investigation

The Vigilance Department conducted simultaneous searches at four locations associated with the junior engineer, following allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

 

Land and Property Discovered

During the searches, personnel of the anti-corruption wing detected seven plots -- two in Bhadrak town, one on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, three on the outskirts of Basta town in Balasore district, and one at Amarda in Mayurbhanj district, they said.

The searches also led to the discovery of a triple-storey building in Bhadrak and a double-storey building in Balasore, officials said.

Cash and Valuables Recovered

Besides the immovable properties, Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and bank deposits were recovered, they said.

"Further searches and verification of assets are underway," an official said, noting that action will be taken on the basis of the recoveries made.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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