Odisha Police Visit BJD MLA's Residence Amidst Husband's Threat Allegations

Odisha Police are investigating the husband of a BJD MLA for alleged threats against a government official, sparking accusations of political vendetta and raising concerns about police conduct.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police are investigating the husband of BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty for allegedly threatening a tehsildar.

The BJD MLA alleges that the police forcefully entered her residence and misbehaved with her daughter, claiming political vendetta.

The BJP denies the allegations of political motivation and urges the MLA to seek legal recourse if she believes the investigation is unjust.

The case was registered following a written complaint by the tehsildar, alleging threats from the MLA's husband.

Odisha Police on Sunday visited the official residence of BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty at Narla in Kalahandi district in connection with a case registered against her husband, who is the BJD Narla block president, officials said.

An official said the case, lodged on March 15 at Narla police station following a written complaint by the tehsildar, alleges that Mohanty's husband had threatened the tehsildar.

The accused has reportedly been absconding since the case was registered. Police visited the MLA's residence to serve a notice, but he was not present, the officer added.

MLA's Allegations of Police Misconduct

Speaking to reporters, Mohanty alleged that a team of male police officers entered her residence while neither she nor her husband was home.

"My daughter and maid, both women, were there when police forcefully entered my house without any prior intimation. Police officers misbehaved with my daughter," she alleged.

"If something had happened to my daughter, who would be responsible? I leave it to the Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker to make the necessary decision to give justice to me, a woman MLA," she added.

Political Reactions and Counter-Allegations

Earlier in the day, BJD youth wing president Chinmaya Sahu alleged that the ruling BJP has indulged in "political vendetta" against the party MLA and her family as she did not agree to vote in favour of their candidate in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said, "A life-threatening allegation has been levelled against the Narla MLA's husband. Police should be allowed to do their duty."

If the MLA feels it is a "politically motivated" action, she should move court, Biswal said.