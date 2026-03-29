Odisha Police Investigate Case Against BJD MLA's Husband

Odisha police are investigating the husband of a BJD MLA for allegedly threatening a tehsildar, sparking political accusations and raising questions about potential political motivations behind the case.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Odisha police visited the residence of BJD MLA Manorama Mohanty regarding a case against her husband.

The MLA's husband is accused of threatening a tehsildar, leading to a police investigation.

A case was registered against the husband at Narla police station based on a written complaint.

The BJD youth wing alleges political vendetta by the BJP in connection with the case.

Police visited the MLA's residence to serve a notice, but the accused was not found.

A police team visited the official residence of a sitting BJD MLA, Manorama Mohanty, here on Sunday in connection with a case registered against her husband.

A team of police officers from Kalahandi district, early on Sunday, reached the residence of the Narla MLA here. Manorama's husband is the Narla block president of BJD.

The police have registered a case against the husband of MLA for allegedly threatening the tehsildar, a police officer said on Sunday.

The case was registered at Narla police station in Kalahandi district on March 15, on the basis of a written complaint lodged by the tehsildar, the police officer said.

The police claimed that the accused had been absconding since the registration of the case against him. The police team visited the official residence of the MLA here on Sunday morning to serve a notice in connection with the case.

However, the police personnel could not find him there, he said, clarifying that no warrant was issued against him.

Political Reactions to the Investigation

Meanwhile, BJD youth wing president Chinmaya Sahu alleged that the ruling BJP has indulged in "political vendetta" against the party MLA and her family as she did not agree to vote in favour of their candidate in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election.

BJP has not commented on the BJD's allegation.