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Home  » News » Patnaik Condemns Attack on BJD Leader's Home, Calls for Action

Patnaik Condemns Attack on BJD Leader's Home, Calls for Action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 18:08 IST

Following an attack on BJD leader Pratap Jena's residence, Naveen Patnaik urges Odisha's Chief Minister to intervene and restore law and order, sparking a political controversy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • BJD chief Naveen Patnaik condemns the attack on senior BJD leader Pratap Jena's residence and demands immediate action.
  • Pratap Jena alleges suspended BJD members were involved in the attack following a notice suspending them for anti-party activities.
  • Odisha BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra dismisses Patnaik's allegations, attributing the incident to internal BJD conflict.
  • Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the attack on Pratap Jena's residence in Bhubaneswar.
  • The incident raises concerns about law and order in Odisha and sparks a political row between the BJD and BJP.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik on Saturday sought Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's intervention to restore law and order following an attack on the residence of a senior BJD leader and former minister here, police said.

According to a complaint lodged at the Capital Police Station, security staff of BJD leader Pratap Jena alleged that around 15 miscreants attacked his residence on Friday night and used abusive language.

 

According to the complaint, the attackers were armed with iron rods, a knife and a gun, and attempted to terrorise the security personnel.

On Friday morning, the party had issued a notice, signed by Jena in his capacity as vice-president (headquarters), suspending 10 members of the party's youth and student wings on charges of anti-party activities.

Speaking to reporters after the attack on his house, Jena alleged that some suspended members of the party's youth and student wings created a ruckus outside his residence.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "I strongly condemn the armed attack that took place last night on the residence of Mr Pratap Jena, senior leader of the Biju Janata Dal and former minister. Those who insulted democracy with the power of money in the Rajya Sabha elections -- their goons carried out this act of violence. This is not two separate incidents but a blatant example of misrule and lack of lawlessness."

Patnaik demanded that immediate action be taken in this matter and the culprits arrested. "I urge the chief minister to intervene to restore the law and order situation that has deteriorated in the state," he said.

Odisha BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra, however, rejected Patnaik's allegation and questioned how Jena was staying at the government quarters despite not being an MLA.

The government quarters was allotted in the name of BJD MLA Prasant Behera.

"The incident was a result of internal conflict within the BJD and nothing to do with the law and order situation," Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, a police statement said two persons identified as Sidhartha Kumar Swain (28) and Debi Prasad Lenka (34) were arrested under different sections of BNS in connection with the attack on Jena's house.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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