BJD Calls for Dismissal and Arrest Over Alleged Law Violations

Odisha's political landscape heats up as the ruling BJD demands action against a state minister and a BJP MLA for alleged law violations during Ram Navami processions, raising questions about ethics and public safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha's ruling BJD demands dismissal of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling for allegedly riding a motorbike without a helmet during a Ram Navami procession.

The BJD also seeks the arrest of BJP MLA Nabin Jain for allegedly firing a gun in public during a Ram Navami rally.

The BJD alleges a breakdown of law and order in Odisha, criticising the BJP's moral values.

MLA Nabin Jain claims the gun used was a toy gun and the firing was to encourage rally participants, not to terrorise.

Odisha police are investigating the incident involving MLA Nabin Jain and have sought a report from his personal security officer.

The BJD on Saturday demanded the dismissal of Odisha's Health minister Mukesh Mahaling and arrest of BJP's Titlagarh MLA Nabin Jain for allegedly violating laws during Ram Navami processions in separate places.

The opposition party, in a statement, alleged that Health minister Mahaling was seen riding a motorbike without a helmet and leading a rally while MLA Jain indulged in blank firing into the air in full public view.

Both cases are a stark display of the breakdown of law and order in the state, the BJD claimed.

The opposition BJD and Congress are demanding Mahaling's dismissal over the death of 12 patients in a fire at the ICU of the state-run SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Videos of the minister riding the bike without a helmet in Bhubaneswar on Friday and the MLA making blank fire at Titlagarh have gone viral on social media.

Mahaling was not immediately available for comment.

"The BJP, which claims to uphold values, ethics, and morality, is in reality undermining them daily. These two incidents are sufficient to speak about the BJP's moral value," BJD spokesman Lenin Mohanty said.

Allegations Against the MLA

Addressing a press conference, BJD senior general secretary and former minister Tukuni Sahu alleged that Nabin Jain, being a ruling party MLA, has grossly violated the legal system.

"As a public representative, firing gunshots in a peaceful place like Titlagarh in front of the public constitutes a serious criminal offence," Sahu said, asking the Odisha Police to take cognisance of the matter and immediately arrest him.

"Such incidents are not new for him. Earlier, during a Holi procession, Jain had allegedly pushed a worker out of a moving auto-rickshaw, resulting in the worker's death. However, since he is a ruling party MLA, no action was taken against him," Sahu alleged.

She said that getting patronage from the government has only increased Jain's arrogance and reckless behaviour, which is dangerous for Titlagarh and the people of the state.

MLA's Defence and Police Investigation

Jain, however, claimed that the gun used to make blank fire was a toy gun and not a real gun. The BJP MLA said he made blank firing only to encourage the Ram Bhakts in the rally and not to terrorise anyone, as alleged.

Meanwhile, sources said the district police have sought a report from the PSO (personal security officer) who was accompanying the MLA and seen in the viral video.

BJD's Call for Action

The BJD also, in the statement, alleged that BJP workers have been creating disturbances on the capital's main roads using private vehicles fitted with red beacons, while the Commissionerate Police remain a silent spectator.

"We want Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also the Home minister of the state, to take immediate note of the incident and restore the law and order situation in the state," Mohanty said.