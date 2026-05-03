Odisha Police Bust Hashish Oil Manufacturing Operation

Odisha Police have successfully disrupted a hashish oil manufacturing operation in Malkangiri, seizing a large quantity of chemicals, marijuana, and hashish oil.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police seized 800 litres of chemicals used for making hashish oil in Malkangiri.

Approximately 50 kg of marijuana and two litres of hashish oil were also seized from the vehicle.

Smugglers planned to set up a hashish oil manufacturing unit but were thwarted by police surveillance.

The vehicle used a fake registration number plate to evade police scrutiny.

Odisha Police on Sunday seized around 800 litres of chemicals and solvents used to make psychotropic drug hashish oil from a vehicle near Essar Chakk in Malkangiri district, officials said.

Major Drug Seizure in Malkangiri

Around 50 kg of marijuana and two litres of hashish oil were also seized from the vehicle, they said, adding that the driver of the vehicle managed to flee.

Hashish Oil Manufacturing Plot Foiled

Officials claimed that smugglers were planning to set up a hashish oil manufacturing unit in the ChitraKonda area, but could not do so due to police surveillance.

Hence, they set up a processing unit inside the vehicle that carried a fake registration number plate to evade police scrutiny, an officer said.

Investigation Underway

Apart from the around 800 litres of chemicals and solvents used for making hashish oil, specialised extraction equipment were also seized from the vehicle, he said.

Malkangiri's Superintendent of Police, Vinodh Patil H, said teams have been formed to nab the driver and other persons involved in the illegal activity.