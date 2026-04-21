Interstate Gang Busted With Hash Oil Worth Rupees 2.5 Crore

Indian police in Warangal busted an interstate drug gang, seizing a significant quantity of hash oil worth Rs 2.5 crore intended for sale in Mumbai.

Key Points Warangal police arrested four members of an interstate gang involved in drug trafficking.

Police seized 20 kg of hash oil, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore, from the accused.

The gang members, from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, were planning to sell the hash oil in Mumbai.

The prime accused allegedly cultivated ganja and produced hash oil with the help of other gang members.

Four members of an interstate gang were arrested, and 20 kg of hash oil worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized from them in Warangal on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on specific information, police teams apprehended the gang members-who hail from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh-near the railway goods shed area close to the Warangal bus stand, where they were found moving suspiciously while allegedly preparing to leave for Mumbai with the contraband.

Hash Oil Seized During Investigation

During the investigation, police seized 20 kg of hash oil from the four accused, which they intended to sell in Mumbai, Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh said.

Ganja Cultivation and Drug Production

The prime accused, who allegedly cultivated ganja in his native place, used to sell the drug along with other gang members, police added.

Recently, the accused produced 40 kg of hash oil from ganja, a police release said, adding that another absconding accused had taken away 20 kg of the contraband.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time and fines if convicted. Police will likely investigate the source of the ganja cultivation and the network of distributors in Mumbai to dismantle the entire operation.