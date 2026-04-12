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Odisha STF to Coordinate with Delhi Police on Terror Suspect Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 12, 2026 21:15 IST

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The Odisha Crime Branch's special task force is leading the investigation into a Bhubaneswar man's suspected terror links, coordinating with Delhi Police to uncover the full extent of his alleged anti-national activities and potential threats to national security.

Key Points

  • Odisha Crime Branch's STF to coordinate with Delhi Police on terror suspect case.
  • A 22-year-old Bhubaneswar man was arrested for alleged anti-national activities.
  • The STF will investigate the suspect's social links, financial status, and family background.
  • Authorities are examining whether the suspect shared any information related to national security.
  • The arrest followed the Delhi Police's scrutiny of social media posts and interrogation of suspects in Delhi.

The special task force of the Odisha Crime Branch has been appointed the nodal investigating agency to coordinate with Delhi Police in connection with a Bhubaneswar-based man's suspected links with a terror outfit, a senior official said.

The 22-year-old man was arrested by a joint team of the Odisha and Delhi Police on Friday over alleged anti-national activities, he said.

 

"We are investigating all possible angles in the case, which includes his social links, associates, financial status and transactions, family background and employment," SP (STF) Rabindra Nath Satpathy said.

The STF will also investigate whether he shared any information related to national security, he said.

Investigation Details

The accused came under the scanner after a special cell of the Delhi Police picked up a few persons in the national capital a week ago, and scrutinised their social media posts, an official statement said on Saturday.

"On the basis of their interrogation and analysis of social media posts, an Odisha link was found, and he was apprehended," it said.

The accused was taken on transit remand to the national capital, after being produced before the Bhubaneswar Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday, officials said.

The police have also seized a mobile phone, a laptop and other materials from his possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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