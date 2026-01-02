HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam Man Held In Kerala For Alleged Extremist Links

Assam Man Held In Kerala For Alleged Extremist Links

By SABIR NISHAT
January 02, 2026 08:58 IST

Kerala Police

Kindly note that this image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Security agencies in Kerala have arrested a 25-year-old man from Assam on suspicion of using social media platforms to spread extremist ideology, raising concerns over online radicalisation and cross-border links.

The arrest was made within the jurisdiction of the Kaipamangalam police station in Thrissur district.

The Assam native has been been living in the area for nearly two years and was employed with a private firm. Police said he was taken into custody following specific intelligence inputs and a preliminary verification of his online activities.

Investigators allege that the man had shared posts on social media that promoted religious hatred and showed an inclination towards extremist and terrorist ideology.

Police claim that he was in contact with individuals based outside India, including Bangladesh, through phone calls and multiple social media platforms.

During initial investigations, officials further alleged that digital and technical analysis revealed attempts by the man to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan. Authorities said this information emerged after examining electronic data following his arrest.

Police have seized electronic devices from the man and are conducting a detailed analysis to ascertain the nature and extent of his online activities, his overseas contacts, and any possible links to extremist networks.

