Rajasthan man held for suspected anti-national activities, Pakistan terror link

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Rajasthan for allegedly maintaining contact with a Pakistani terrorist through social media, raising concerns about online radicalisation.

Key Points A 20-year-old man in Rajasthan was arrested for alleged anti-national activities and communication with a Pakistani terrorist.

The accused, Akashdeep, was in contact with Pakistan-based individuals, including a gangster, via social media platforms.

Police recovered a mobile phone from Akashdeep containing evidence of communication with Pakistani contacts.

Akashdeep allegedly used an AI-generated photo to falsely claim links with a Pakistani gangster.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being involved in anti-national activities and maintaining contact with a Pakistani terrorist through social media in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, police said on Friday.

The accused, Akashdeep, a resident of Kesaripur, was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based individuals, including a gangster, Shehzad Bhatti, via Instagram and WhatsApp.

Lalgarh SHO Gurnel Singh said Akashdeep was arrested on Thursday under Section 152 of the BNS (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India).

A mobile phone recovered from him revealed communication with Pakistani contacts.

He used to follow Bhatti on social media and had an AI-generated photo with him, which he showed to locals, claiming links with him, the SHO said.

The accused was detained, interrogated, and subsequently arrested.