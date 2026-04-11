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Delhi Police Arrest Man in Bhubaneswar for Suspected Terror Links

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 11, 2026 12:06 IST

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A 22-year-old man in Bhubaneswar has been arrested for suspected terror links after Delhi Police uncovered radical social media activity, highlighting the growing concern of online radicalisation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man, Sheikh Imran, was arrested in Bhubaneswar for suspected links to a terror outfit.
  • The arrest was made by a joint team of Odisha and Delhi Police following an investigation into social media activity.
  • Imran was allegedly an active member of a radical group and in contact with others sharing extremist content online.
  • Authorities seized a mobile phone, laptop, and other materials from Imran's possession as part of the investigation.

Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from Bhubaneswar for suspected links with a terror outfit, an official statement said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Imran, a resident of Unit-6 area in Ganga Nagar locality, was arrested by a joint team of Odisha and Delhi Police on Friday for his alleged connection with anti-national activities, it said.

 

Imran came under the police scanner after a special cell of the Delhi Police picked up some youths in the national capital a week ago and scrutinised their social media posts, the statement said.

On the basis of interrogation of the youths and analysis of their social media posts, an Odisha link was found, and Sheikh Imran was apprehended, it said.

Investigation Details

During further interrogation, it was found that Imran, an unemployed youth, was an active member of the radical group, it said.

Imran had come in contact with a closed group on social media, where radical religious content detrimental to national security was being shared, the statement said.

He was produced before the Bhubaneswar Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate Court and taken on a transit remand to the national capital.

A mobile phone, a laptop and other materials were seized from Imran's possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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