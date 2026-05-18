HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Police Detain 10 In Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown

Odisha Police Detain 10 In Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 20:29 IST

Odisha police have launched a major crackdown on illegal sand mining in Keonjhar district, detaining 10 individuals and seizing cash and vehicles in 'Operation Baitarani'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha police launch 'Operation Baitarani' targeting illegal sand mining in Keonjhar district.
  • Raids conducted at 12 locations lead to the detention of 10 individuals involved in illegal mining.
  • Authorities seize over Rs 27 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from illegal sand mining operations.
  • 30 vehicles allegedly used in illegal mining activities are seized during the police action.
  • Keonjhar police have registered 339 cases and arrested 508 people in 2025 related to illegal sand mining.

In a crackdown against illegal sand mining in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police conducted raids at 12 places and detained 10 people involved in the illegal mining and transportation.

The police have launched "Operation Baitarani" against the organised sand mafia network operating in the district and conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations in Anandpur, Ghasipura, Nandipada and Ghatgaon police station areas, said Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu.

 

Key Findings From The Sand Mining Operation

During the raids, the police seized over Rs 27 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from illegal sand mining, fake transit passes, duplicate bank accounts and financial transaction details, he said.

Similarly, 30 vehicles suspected to be used in illegal mining activities were also seized during the raids, the SP said.

Ongoing Investigations And Legal Actions

More than 10 people involved in the illegal sand mafia activities have been detained for interrogation and legal action.

Further investigation, financial analysis, document verification and interrogation are underway, the SP said.

Previous Efforts To Curb Illegal Mining

He further said that Keonjhar police has been taking continuous action against illegal sand mining in the entire district.

In 2025, a total of 339 cases were registered, and 508 people were arrested. Similarly, in May 2026 alone, 56 cases were lodged, 59 vehicles seized, and legal actions have been taken against 99 people till Monday, he stated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Odisha: 10 Arrested For Attack On Mining Raid Official
Odisha Police Target Cattle Smuggling Rings in Coordinated Raids
Odisha Police Target Cattle Smuggling Rings in Coordinated Raids
Maharashtra Police Seize Illegal Sand Mining Equipment In Beed
Odisha Police Rescue 27 Suspected Of Being Trafficked
Odisha Police Rescue 27 Suspected Of Being Trafficked
Odisha Police Uncovers Illegal Diesel Trafficking Ring
Odisha Police Uncovers Illegal Diesel Trafficking Ring

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Malaika spotted in gym outfit1:05

Malaika spotted in gym outfit

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway4:05

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway

Tanya Mittal's Stunning Saree Look Breaks the Internet Again1:09

Tanya Mittal's Stunning Saree Look Breaks the Internet Again

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO