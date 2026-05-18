Odisha Police Detain 10 In Illegal Sand Mining Crackdown

Odisha police have launched a major crackdown on illegal sand mining in Keonjhar district, detaining 10 individuals and seizing cash and vehicles in 'Operation Baitarani'.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha police launch 'Operation Baitarani' targeting illegal sand mining in Keonjhar district.

Raids conducted at 12 locations lead to the detention of 10 individuals involved in illegal mining.

Authorities seize over Rs 27 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from illegal sand mining operations.

30 vehicles allegedly used in illegal mining activities are seized during the police action.

Keonjhar police have registered 339 cases and arrested 508 people in 2025 related to illegal sand mining.

In a crackdown against illegal sand mining in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police conducted raids at 12 places and detained 10 people involved in the illegal mining and transportation.

The police have launched "Operation Baitarani" against the organised sand mafia network operating in the district and conducted simultaneous raids at 12 locations in Anandpur, Ghasipura, Nandipada and Ghatgaon police station areas, said Keonjhar SP Kusalkar Nitin Dagudu.

Key Findings From The Sand Mining Operation

During the raids, the police seized over Rs 27 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from illegal sand mining, fake transit passes, duplicate bank accounts and financial transaction details, he said.

Similarly, 30 vehicles suspected to be used in illegal mining activities were also seized during the raids, the SP said.

Ongoing Investigations And Legal Actions

More than 10 people involved in the illegal sand mafia activities have been detained for interrogation and legal action.

Further investigation, financial analysis, document verification and interrogation are underway, the SP said.

Previous Efforts To Curb Illegal Mining

He further said that Keonjhar police has been taking continuous action against illegal sand mining in the entire district.

In 2025, a total of 339 cases were registered, and 508 people were arrested. Similarly, in May 2026 alone, 56 cases were lodged, 59 vehicles seized, and legal actions have been taken against 99 people till Monday, he stated.