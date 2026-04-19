Odisha: 10 Arrested For Attack On Mining Raid Official

In Odisha's Jajpur district, police have arrested ten individuals following a brazen attack on a tehsildar conducting a raid against illegal soil mining, highlighting the dangers faced by officials enforcing environmental regulations.

Key Points Ten individuals have been arrested in Jajpur, Odisha, for allegedly attacking a tehsildar during a raid on illegal soil mining.

The incident occurred in the Korei area, where the official, Prashant Kumar Panda, was targeted with a tractor.

Police seized seven tractors and two JCB machines used in the unauthorised mining operation.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules.

The injured tehsildar is receiving advanced treatment in Cuttack after sustaining serious injuries.

Police in Odisha have arrested 10 people for their alleged involvement in the attempt to mow down a tehsildar-cum-executive magistrate with a tractor while he was conducting a raid against illegal soil mining in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The incident took place in the Korei area of the district on Saturday and the injured officer has been identified as Vyasanagar tehsildar Prashant Kumar Panda.

Mining Equipment Seized in Odisha Raid

Police have arrested 10 accused and also seized seven tractors and two JCB machines used in the illegal operation, said an officer.

The accused have been arrested under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, he said.

Official Injured in Attack During Mining Raid

"We have arrested ten persons, including eight drivers, for their alleged involvement in the murderous attack on Vyasa Nagar tehsildar on duty after conducting raids at different locations of their hideout. Besides, we have seized seven tractors and two JCB machines used in the illegal mining of minor minerals," said Jajpur SP Yash Pratap Shrimal.

The arrested persons were forwarded to the local court on Sunday and later remanded to judicial custody after their bail applications were rejected, the police said.

Details of the Odisha Mining Raid

Acting on a tip-off about unauthorised soil extraction, a team led by Panda conducted a raid in the Korei area on Saturday, during which the miscreants allegedly rammed a tractor into him, the police said.

Panda sustained serious injuries and was first admitted to Korei Community Health Centre (CHC) before being shifted to a hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment, he said.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to attempted murder and obstructing a public servant from performing their duty. The investigation will likely focus on identifying any additional individuals involved in the illegal mining operation and the extent of the conspiracy. Illegal mining is a persistent problem in several Indian states, often involving organised crime.