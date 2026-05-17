HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Police Rescue 27 Suspected Of Being Trafficked

Odisha Police Rescue 27 Suspected Of Being Trafficked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 19:15 IST

x

Railway police in Odisha rescued 27 people, including 19 minors, from a potential human trafficking situation at Soro railway station, highlighting ongoing concerns about child exploitation.

Key Points

  • Railway police in Odisha rescued 27 individuals, including 19 minors, at Soro railway station.
  • Authorities suspected the group were victims of human trafficking.
  • The group had travelled by bus from Mayurbhanj district and intended to take a train to Angul.
  • Two adults accompanying the group are being questioned by the police.
  • The rescued children have been placed in a child care centre in Balasore.

The railway police have rescued 27 people, including 19 minors, from Soro railway station in Balasore district, as the authorities suspect they were being trafficked, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Rescue Operation

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the group came in a bus from Kaptipada and its adjoining areas in Mayurbhanj district and reached Soro station to take a train to Angul.

 

Suspecting their movement, the railway police intercepted them and questioned two men, who were leaders of the group.

They explained that the group was on its way to join a three-day summer education camp at Angul from Sunday, the police said.

Investigation and Aftermath

However, the police found the explanation unsatisfactory and all of them were detained.

Police said two adults who were accompanying the group are being interrogated, while the children have been sent to a child care centre at Balasore.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

21 Children Rescued From Railway Station In Bihar
21 Children Rescued From Railway Station In Bihar
Odisha Police Rescue Trafficked Boys From Bihar
Odisha Police Rescue Trafficked Boys From Bihar
Jharkhand: Traffickers Arrested, Minors Rescued At Railway Station
Jharkhand: Traffickers Arrested, Minors Rescued At Railway Station
Jharkhand RPF Rescues Four Minors, Arrests Trafficker
Jharkhand RPF Rescues Four Minors, Arrests Trafficker
163 Children Rescued from Train in Suspected Trafficking Case
163 Children Rescued from Train in Suspected Trafficking Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes1:24

Aparna Yadav Reaches Dehradun with Prateek Yadav's Ashes

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai1:51

The Pink Guests Are Back: Flamingos Transform Navi Mumbai

PM Modi Mesmerized by Cultural Dance in Netherlands2:55

PM Modi Mesmerized by Cultural Dance in Netherlands

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO