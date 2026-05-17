Odisha Police Rescue 27 Suspected Of Being Trafficked

Railway police in Odisha rescued 27 people, including 19 minors, from a potential human trafficking situation at Soro railway station, highlighting ongoing concerns about child exploitation.

Key Points Railway police in Odisha rescued 27 individuals, including 19 minors, at Soro railway station.

Authorities suspected the group were victims of human trafficking.

The group had travelled by bus from Mayurbhanj district and intended to take a train to Angul.

Two adults accompanying the group are being questioned by the police.

The rescued children have been placed in a child care centre in Balasore.

The railway police have rescued 27 people, including 19 minors, from Soro railway station in Balasore district, as the authorities suspect they were being trafficked, police said on Sunday.

Details of the Rescue Operation

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the group came in a bus from Kaptipada and its adjoining areas in Mayurbhanj district and reached Soro station to take a train to Angul.

Suspecting their movement, the railway police intercepted them and questioned two men, who were leaders of the group.

They explained that the group was on its way to join a three-day summer education camp at Angul from Sunday, the police said.

Investigation and Aftermath

However, the police found the explanation unsatisfactory and all of them were detained.

Police said two adults who were accompanying the group are being interrogated, while the children have been sent to a child care centre at Balasore.