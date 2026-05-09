Odisha Police Uncovers Illegal Diesel Trafficking Ring

Odisha Police have dismantled an illegal maritime fuel operation, seizing thousands of litres of diesel and arresting one individual involved in the illicit trade of fuel and other suspicious goods from ships near Paradeep.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Odisha Police seized 3,500 litres of diesel in a raid near Paradeep.

One person was arrested for illegally procuring fuel from ships.

The illegal operation involved unauthorised exchanges of fuel and other commodities.

Police are investigating the network for organised crime and maritime security concerns.

The investigation aims to identify the wider network and financial transactions.

Odisha Police has seized nearly 3,500 litres of diesel and arrested one person on charge of clandestinely procuring materials from ships anchored in deep sea areas, an officer said on Saturday.

Illegal Diesel Seizure and Arrest

The seizure was part of a special enforcement operation conducted in the coastal jurisdiction of Paradeep Marine Police area, Jagatsinghpur district police said in a statement, adding that during the operation, police intercepted a motor-operated boat allegedly engaged in illegal transportation of approximately 3,500 litres of diesel.

The diesel, along with the boat and other materials were seized on the spot. One accused person, identified as Sunnapalli Neelayya of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh and presently residing at Sandhakuda area in Paradip, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Ongoing Investigation and Absconding Suspects

Two other associates of Neelayya managed to abscond from the spot, and efforts are underway to apprehend them along with the suspected mastermind behind the illegal operation, police said.

Unauthorised Exchanges and Suspicious Commodities

Preliminary investigation indicates that the illegal trafficking network was operating through unauthorised exchanges involving fuel and various suspicious commodities, including pre-activated SIM cards, meat supplies, vegetables, liquor, narcotic substances and possible cash transactions, police said.

Maritime Security Concerns

Stating that the current incident is being investigated from all possible angles, including organised crime and maritime security concerns, police said this seizure has exposed an organised illegal supply chain operating through maritime routes and unauthorised dealings with ships anchored in deep-sea zones.

Investigation is continuing to identify the wider network, financial transactions and involvement of other persons connected with the racket, police said.