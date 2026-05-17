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Home  » News » Odisha Police Arrest Over 1,700 In State-Wide Crackdown

Odisha Police Arrest Over 1,700 In State-Wide Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 17, 2026 10:56 IST

The Odisha Police have arrested 1,771 individuals and seized a significant amount of drugs and illegal weapons during a state-wide crackdown aimed at curbing crime and enforcing the law.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Odisha Police arrested 1,771 people during a five-day special drive.
  • Over 3,000 kg of ganja and unlicensed guns were seized in the Odisha Police operation.
  • Action taken against criminals under the National Security Act and habitual offenders.
  • Odisha Police registered cases related to drug trafficking, excise violations, and illegal mining.
  • Hundreds were penalised for drunk driving, and fines of Rs 1.89 crore were collected.

The Odisha Police have arrested 1,771 people and seized over 3,000 kg of ganja, 20 unlicensed guns and other illegal items during a special drive, an official statement said on Sunday.

Major Arrests and Security Measures

On the instructions of DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, the five-day drive was conducted from May 12-16 under the leadership of SPs and police commissioners across the state. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar supervised it.

 

The main objectives of the operation were to execute non-bailable warrants (NBW), arrest persons wanted in pending cases, prevent smuggling of narcotics (ganja and brown sugar), seize vehicles involved in transportation of illegal weapons and minerals and crack down on drunken driving, the statement said.

During the drive, 1,771 people were arrested by executing warrants across the state, while action has been taken against five notorious criminals under the National Security Act (NSA), and another 449 habitual offenders have been booked under Section 129 of BNSS (action against persons who habitually commit breach of peace). Action has also been taken against 643 people under Section 126 of BNSS (wrongful confinement), it said.

Drug Trafficking and Excise Violations

Police conducted raids at various places to check drug trafficking and registered 31 NDPS cases while arresting 29 accused people. Along with this, 716 excise cases were also registered.

More than 3,000 kg of ganja and 16.6 gm of brown sugar, besides six vehicles and two mobile phones used in drug trafficking, along with Rs 12,348 in cash, were seized from them, the statement said.

Drunk Driving and Illegal Activities

The Odisha Police further said they have taken action against 966 people for driving under the influence of alcohol and their vehicles have been seized. A total of Rs 1.89 crore fine under the MV Act has been collected.

The police have registered five cases in connection with cow smuggling and arrested one person involved in the illegal trade. A total of 33 cows have been rescued from four vehicles during the period, it said.

Illegal Mining and Firearm Trafficking

In its action against illegal mining, the Odisha Police have registered 136 cases and arrested 60 people while issuing notices to another 14 individuals.

In the last five days, 179 trucks, tractors, trippers, power tillers and earthmovers used in illegal mining have been seized.

Similarly, the police have registered nine cases of illegal firearm trafficking, seized 20 unlicensed guns and arrested 13 people involved in the trade, the statement added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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