Odisha Police Nab Six Suspects Selling Stolen Goods

Odisha Police Nab Six Suspects Selling Stolen Goods

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 23:24 IST

Six individuals have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly selling stolen goods, prompting a police investigation into the source and scope of the criminal activity.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Six individuals, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly selling stolen goods.
  • The suspects were caught selling items like TV sets, scooters, and mobile phones at unusually low prices in Ganjam district.
  • Police initiated an investigation after the suspects failed to provide documentation for the items they were selling.
  • The recovered stolen items are estimated to be worth around Rs 20 lakh and include electronics, appliances, and vehicles.
  • Authorities are currently investigating the source of the stolen goods and the extent of the criminal network.

Six persons, including five from Uttar Pradesh and one from Tamil Nadu, have been arrested for allegedly selling stolen items in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said.

The accused were seen selling items such as TV sets, scooters and mobile phones at cheap rates to villagers at Lembai in Tarsingi police station area on Monday evening.

 

Police, upon being informed, reached the spot and asked the sellers to produce documents of the items, which they failed to do, following which they were taken into custody.

Investigation Details

"As they failed to produce the documents of the items, we suspect they might have looted the items and were selling those to the villagers at lower prices," Tarasing police station inspector-in-charge Subhalaxmi Pujari said.

"Further investigation was underway to ascertain from where they looted these items," she added.

The items include four LED TV sets, 10 cooking gas chulha, 23 watches, some pen-drives, six mobile phones and three scooters, worth a total of around Rs 20 lakh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
