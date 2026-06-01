Odisha Police Probe Custody Death After Torture Allegations

Odisha police are under scrutiny after a labourer died in custody, sparking allegations of torture and prompting a high-level investigation into potential police misconduct.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A labourer in Odisha died in police custody, prompting allegations of torture and hot water burns.

The Odisha state police chief has ordered a high-level probe into the custodial death.

All staff at the Kabisuryanagar police station have been transferred pending the investigation.

The opposition BJD alleges multiple custodial deaths have occurred in Odisha recently.

An investigation into the alleged incident has been ordered by the Human Rights Protection Cell.

A 32-year-old daily wage labourer, detained for being part of a group which attacked personnel of the force last month in Odisha's Ganjam district, has died, with his family alleging he was tortured in custody and hot water was poured on him.

The state police chief has ordered a high-level probe into the matter, and all the staff of the Kabisuryanagar police station have been transferred.

Investigation Launched Into Custodial Death

Sushant Sahu, a resident of Subalaya village, was detained on May 25 on the charge of being part of a group of people who attacked a police team during a raid on an illegal stone quarry in the area, officials said.

Sahu was declared dead on arrival by doctors of MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur on Sunday night, police said.

"Based on the preliminary enquiry, Nitesh Kumar Mishra, a trainee IPS officer holding independent charge of Kabisuryanagar police station, has been moved to the district police headquarters, pending further inquiry," said a statement from the Inspector General (IG) Police, Southern Ranga.

Sub-inspector Sameer Kumar Rout and Assistant Sub-Inspector Baikuntha Jena of Balichai outpost and constable Suman Kumar Sahu have also been suspended.

"Home Guard Krushna Chandra Pradhan is not to be assigned any kind of duty, and Commandant HGs Ganjam is directed to start the process of disengagement from the HG organisation," the statement said.

Family Alleges Police Torture

The Ganjam SP Harish BC said that all other staff posted at Kabisuryanagar police station and Balichhai outpost are transferred to other police sub-division.

Sahu's wife alleged that her husband was mercilessly beaten up by the police. "There are injury marks on his body. There are also blisters on the body as police poured hot water on him," the wife, a mother of two children, alleged.

The family said that Sahu was first rushed to Kabisuryanagar Hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Human Rights Protection Cell Investigates

Director General of Police YB Khurania has ordered an investigation into the alleged incident by the Human Rights Protection Cell, the state police headquarters said in a statement.

Speaking to PTI, Southern Range IG Niti Sekhar said, "Post-mortem has been conducted, and strict action will be taken if it is found that the man was subjected to physical assault in custody."

This was the third such allegation against Odisha Police in the past one month.

Opposition Party Claims Rise In Custodial Deaths

The opposition BJD alleged that at least 10 custodial deaths have taken place in the state in 2025-26.

"While incidents of brutality and violence are increasing across Odisha, the police administration has failed to take effective action.

"Instead of controlling criminals, the police are summoning ordinary people to police stations and subjecting them to unspeakable torture," said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.