Odisha Police Officer Suspended After Custodial Death

An Odisha police inspector has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty after a man died in police custody, prompting a deeper investigation into the incident and police procedures.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Police inspector in charge of Dabugaon police station suspended for dereliction of duty.

Suspension follows the custodial death of a 23-year-old accused in Nabarangpur district, Odisha.

Three other police personnel were previously suspended in connection with the same custodial death incident.

The deceased, Purna Kalar, was arrested in connection with an alleged minor girl abduction case.

Preliminary findings suggest negligence by the suspended officials led to the custodial suicide.

The inspector in charge of (IIC) of Dabugaon police station in Odisha's Nabarangpur district has been placed under suspension on charge of dereliction of duty in connection with the death of a man in police custody, an officer said on Saturday.

Earlier, three police personnel of Dabugaon police station were suspended following the custodial death of a 23-year-old accused.

Police Officer Suspended: Disciplinary Proceedings

An office order signed by DGP Y B Khurania on Friday stated that disciplinary proceedings have been contemplated against Raghunath Majhi, the IIC of Dabugaon police station, for alleged gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. Pending further inquiry, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, it said.

Custodial Death Investigation Details

Earlier, on April 29, sub-inspector Bikram Sahu and OAPF personnel Karn Pujari and Budhiram Majhi were suspended after preliminary findings reportedly indicated negligence on their part in connection with the custodial suicide of Purna Kalar (23), a resident of Anchala village under Dabugaon police limits.

According to police sources, Kalar was arrested in an alleged minor girl abduction case on April 28 and was lodged in the lock-up. He was found hanging inside the toilet of the police station on April 29, sparking tension in the area.

Statements on Dereliction of Duty

Nabarangpur SP Sanddep Sampad Madkar had earlier stated that prima facie evidence suggested dereliction of duty by the suspended officials, leading to the incident.

During the suspension period, Raghunath Majhi will remain under the disciplinary control of the DIG of Police, South Western Range (SWR), Koraput, and will receive subsistence allowance as per Odisha Service Code provisions, the order said.