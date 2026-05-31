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Odisha Police Officer Transferred Amid Torture Claims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 15:04 IST

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An Odisha police officer has been transferred amid allegations of torturing a man who refused to identify a body as his missing wife, sparking outrage and protests.

Key Points

  • Odisha police officer transferred after allegations of torturing a man in Cuttack district.
  • The man, Rakesh Behera, was allegedly tortured for refusing to identify a body as his missing wife.
  • Villagers protested, alleging police brutality and demanding updates on Behera's health.
  • Senior police officials have sought a report on the torture allegations.
  • The alleged victim's wife was later found in Delhi, contradicting the police's initial suspicions.

The inspector in charge of a police station in Odisha's Cuttack district has been transferred after locals alleged that a man was tortured by police for refusing to identify the body of a woman as that of his missing wife.

Police Officer Transferred and Investigation Launched

Officials said the inspector in charge of the Baranga police station, Niranjan Nayak, has been transferred to the office of the Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, while the in-charge of Purighat Biswa Ranjan Nayak has been given the responsibility of manning the Baranga station.

 

Amid an outrage by residents of Chandiprasad village, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo had rejected the allegation of torture and claimed that the man, Rakesh Behera (32), was undergoing treatment for kidney and lung diseases.

Allegations of Torture and Police Response

However, the state police chief had sought a report on the allegations of torture made by the locals.

According to officials, Behera's wife went missing on May 16, following which he lodged a complaint at the Barang police station.

He was detained for questioning on Thursday after police found the body of an unidentified woman from the Mahanadi river on May 22.

Villagers Protest Alleged Police Brutality

Villagers claimed that Behra had told police that the body was not that of his wife, who was later located in Delhi. However, police refused to believe his statement and tortured him physically, his father Kartik Behera alleged.

"A team of around six police personnel took Rakesh to a nearby forest on Thursday night and assaulted him mercilessly. My son was critically injured, and he is now battling for his life. The police officials are not giving us any updates on his health condition," the father alleged.

On Friday, hundreds of people blocked a road connecting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, and held a protest demanding to know the health updates of Behera and stern action against the accused police personnel.

The man is under treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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