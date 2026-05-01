Odisha: Three Cops Suspended Over Custodial Death

Three police officers in Odisha have been suspended after a 23-year-old man died in custody, prompting an investigation into potential negligence and sparking public protests.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Three police personnel in Koraput, Odisha, have been suspended following the custodial death of a 23-year-old man.

The suspended officers include a Sub-Inspector and two OAPF personnel, facing action for dereliction of duty.

Purna Kalar, arrested for alleged abduction, was found dead in the Dabugaon police station lock-up.

Kalar's death triggered public outrage, leading to attacks on the police station and road blockades.

An Additional SP is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the custodial death in Odisha.

Three police personnel were suspended over the custodial death of a 23-year-old man in Odisha's Koraput district, officials said Friday.

Sub-Inspector Bikram Sahu and OAPF personnel Karn Pujari and Budhiram Majhi were suspended, they said.

Investigation Launched Into Custodial Death

SP Sandeep Sampad Madkar said prima facie evidence established that Purna Kalar died by suicide in custody due to the dereliction of duty of the three personnel.

"Hence, they have been put under suspension, and necessary action will be taken as per the law," he said.

Public Outrage After Incident

Kalar, a resident of Anchala village, was arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged abduction of a girl. He was lodged at the Dabugaon police station and was found hanging in the lock-up on Wednesday morning.

His death sparked outrage in the area, with people attacking the police station and blocking a road.

The post-mortem examination was conducted at the district headquarters hospital in Nabarangpur, and the body was handed to the family.

Additional SP Aditya Sen is leading the investigation into the case, police said.