Four Killed, Several Injured In Odisha Bus-Truck Crash

A tragic bus and truck collision in Odisha's Sundergarh district has resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, prompting an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Key Points A bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 143 in Sundergarh, Odisha, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The accident occurred in the Chandiposh police station area as the bus travelled from Rourkela to Mangalpur.

The drivers of both the bus and the truck were among the deceased.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fatal bus and truck collision in Odisha.

At least four people were killed and over 20 others were injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 143 in Odisha's Sundergarh district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night in Chandiposh police station area when the bus was travelling from Rourkela to Mangalpur in Jajpur district. The deceased persons included drivers of both the bus and the truck, police said.

Details Of The Fatal Collision

While two persons died on the spot, two others later succumbed to injuries at a hospital. Some passengers were rescued by cutting through a portion of the bus, a police officer said.

An injured passenger, who was sitting in the cabin, said the bus driver lost control of the wheel and hit the road divider before dashing against the truck moving in the opposite direction.

Investigation Underway

The injured passengers were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital and the nearby Lahunipada hospital. The health condition of around five passengers was stated to be critical, the police officer said.

The front portion of the bus has been completely damaged. Police have started an investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident.