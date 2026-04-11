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Home  » News » Odisha Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After Bus Falls into Gorge

Odisha Bus Accident: One Dead, Several Injured After Bus Falls into Gorge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 11, 2026 13:25 IST

A tragic bus accident in Odisha's Koraput district has left one dead and 20 injured after the vehicle plunged into a gorge, prompting investigations into the cause of the crash and raising concerns about road safety.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A state-run bus plunged into a gorge in Odisha's Koraput district, resulting in one death and 20 injuries.
  • The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus was travelling from Bhawanipatna to Visakhapatnam when the accident occurred in the Sunki ghat section.
  • Initial reports suggest the driver may have fallen asleep, leading to the bus veering off the road at a sharp bend.
  • Rescue operations were conducted by fire personnel, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
  • Police are investigating the cause of the bus accident to determine the factors that contributed to the deadly incident.

At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured after a state-run bus carrying them plunged into a gorge in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in Sunki ghat section in Pottangi block in the early hours.

 

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus was en route to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh from Bhawanipatna when the accident took place around 2 am near Panasamanagudi village.

"The bus veered off NH-26 at a sharp bend and plunged nearly 40 feet down the ghat road, overturning in the process. Due to the impact, passengers were thrown inside the vehicle, while one passenger got trapped under the bus," Sunki police station inspector-in-charge Chatrubhuja Nayak said.

"Fire personnel from Jeypore and Semiliguda joined in the rescue operation," he added.

The deceased has been identified as Jambab Bihari (40), who hailed from Balagaon village in Kalampur block of Kalahandi district.

He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to the Pottangi Community Health Centre, where he died during treatment, police said.

Four critically injured passengers were shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital after primary treatment, while two others were taken to Visakhapatnam through private arrangements.

A passenger, Bhagirathi Bag, who was seated in the front row, said, "The accident occurred because the driver apparently dozed off."

"An investigation is underway into the accident," the police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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