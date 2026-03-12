HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
One Dead, Four Injured in Gondia Wedding Bus Crash

One Dead, Four Injured in Gondia Wedding Bus Crash

Source: PTI
March 12, 2026 18:19 IST

March 12, 2026 18:19 IST

A tragic bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra, involving a wedding party has left one dead and several injured, highlighting the dangers of road travel and the importance of safe driving practices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A wedding party bus accident in Gondia, Maharashtra, resulted in one fatality and four injuries.
  • The accident occurred when the bus hit a tree while attempting to overtake another vehicle.
  • The victims were returning to Mohadi village after a wedding in Madhya Pradesh.
  • Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene after the fatal bus crash in Gondia.

One person was killed and four injured after a bus carrying a marriage party met with an accident in the early hours of Thursday in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a police official said.

The incident took place in Karanja locality at 3:15am when family and friends of Pravin Warkhade were returning to their native Mohadi village after his marriage in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, the official said.

 

Their bus hit a roadside tree during an attempt to overtake another vehicle, he said.

Details of the Incident

"Sonu Ukey (26) died, while Laxmi Ghanshyam Uikey (65), Hemraj Chauhan (50), Shobhabai Udal Pandre (70) and Naitik Shyam Sidam (14) were injured. They have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger," the official added.

The driver of the bus fled from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, the Gondia Rural police station official said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

