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Odisha CM Dismisses Official In Corruption Crackdown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 30, 2026 15:12 IST

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi demonstrates a firm stance against corruption by dismissing an official implicated in land-related irregularities, signalling a commitment to transparency and accountability in the state government.

Key Points

  • Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi dismissed an official for alleged corruption.
  • The dismissed official, Chittaranjan Pilla, faced an inquiry over land-related irregularities.
  • The inquiry found evidence of procedural violations during Pilla's tenure as additional tahsildar.
  • Majhi's action reflects a 'zero tolerance' policy towards corruption in Odisha's government.
  • The dismissal aims to maintain transparency and accountability in public administration.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday dismissed an officer from the government services for his alleged involvement in corruption.

Corruption Allegations and Inquiry

According to a statement issued by the CMO, Majhi removed Chittaranjan Pilla from the services as an inquiry revealed irregularities, particularly in land-related matters, during his tenure as the additional tahsildar in Bhubaneswar.

 

He was later posted as the deputy collector in Jagatsinghpur district.

Pilla could not be reached for his comment on the government action.

Zero Tolerance Policy

"A departmental inquiry conducted by senior officials reportedly found evidence of procedural violations in several cases handled by Pilla. The dismissal order was issued following the inquiry report," the CMO said, adding that Majhi has all along maintained a policy of "zero tolerance" towards corruption.

Majhi had warned the corrupt officials that none would be spared in graft cases.

Commitment to Transparency

The CMO said that the move reflects the state administration's commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in public administration and sends a strong message against corruption and misconduct in government offices.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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