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Home  » News » Odisha Official Nabbed in Bribery Case Over Land Conversion

Odisha Official Nabbed in Bribery Case Over Land Conversion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 20:02 IST

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An Odisha revenue inspector has been arrested for demanding a bribe to facilitate land conversion, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in land administration.

Key Points

  • Odisha Vigilance officers arrested a revenue inspector for accepting a bribe related to land conversion.
  • The revenue inspector demanded Rs 13,000 for a favourable report on land conversion.
  • The bribe money was recovered from the revenue inspector.
  • A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Odisha Vigilance officers on Sunday arrested a revenue inspector for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a person for the conversion of his land.

Revenue Inspector Rajuram Bandra demanded the bribe from the landowner for submitting a favourable report for the conversion of his land, a Vigilance officer said.

 

The amount was seized from the possession of the revenue inspector in the presence of witnesses.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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