Odisha Official Nabbed in Bribery Case Over Land Conversion

An Odisha revenue inspector has been arrested for demanding a bribe to facilitate land conversion, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in land administration.

Key Points Odisha Vigilance officers arrested a revenue inspector for accepting a bribe related to land conversion.

The revenue inspector demanded Rs 13,000 for a favourable report on land conversion.

The bribe money was recovered from the revenue inspector.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Odisha Vigilance officers on Sunday arrested a revenue inspector for demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a person for the conversion of his land.

Revenue Inspector Rajuram Bandra demanded the bribe from the landowner for submitting a favourable report for the conversion of his land, a Vigilance officer said.

The amount was seized from the possession of the revenue inspector in the presence of witnesses.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.