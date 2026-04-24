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Home  » News » Nursing Student Ends Life In Gujarat Hostel

Nursing Student Ends Life In Gujarat Hostel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 22:42 IST

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A 21-year-old nursing student tragically committed suicide in her hostel room in Mehsana, Gujarat, leaving behind a note expressing her despair.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old nursing student died by suicide in her hostel room in Mehsana, Gujarat.
  • The student, Asmitakumari Patel, was a third-year BSc nursing student.
  • A suicide note indicated she was 'fed up with her life' and had no hope.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the nursing student's death.

A 21-year-old female student of a nursing college allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Friday.

The student was found hanging in her room and a "suicide note" found there said she was "fed up with her life", they said.

 

Nursing Student Identified

"The deceased has been identified as Asmitakumari Patel, who was found hanging inside her hostel room of Merchant Nursing College," police inspector D R Rao said.

Patel, who originally hailed from Valsad, was studying in third year of BSc nursing course, he said.

Investigation Underway

Her suicide note said she was fed up of her life, had no hopes and wants to end her life, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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