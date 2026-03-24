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Home  » News » Suspicious Death of BCA Student at Meerut University Hostel Sparks Police Investigation

Suspicious Death of BCA Student at Meerut University Hostel Sparks Police Investigation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 00:44 IST

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Police are investigating the suspicious death of a BCA student at a private university hostel in Meerut, with initial findings suggesting a possible suicide as authorities launch a full investigation.

Key Points

  • A female BCA student, Priya, was found dead in her hostel room at a private university in Meerut.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Priya's death, initially suspecting suicide.
  • The student's brother, also studying at the same university, rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
  • A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A case involving the death of a female student under suspicious circumstances at a private university hostel located in the Modipuram area of Meerut has come to light, police said.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Priya (20), a native of Chhapra district of Bihar. She was a third-year BCA student and had been residing in the hostel.

 

Officials said that the incident came to the attention of her brother, Vishal, who is also a student at the same institution. He rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Upon receiving the information, the police from the Pallavpuram police station arrived at the scene and inspected the room.

Police have sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem examination, Pallavpuram SHO Mahesh Kumar said, adding that they were alerted about the incident by the hospital management.

He added that prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide, but an investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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