Student Suicide At NIT Kurukshetra: Protests Erupt

A student suicide at NIT Kurukshetra has ignited student protests, raising serious questions about mental health support and academic pressures within the institution.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Another student suicide at NIT Kurukshetra sparks renewed concerns about student mental health and academic pressure.

Students are protesting alleged unsatisfactory behaviour of hostel staff and authorities, and questioning the response time after the incident.

NIT Kurukshetra administration has accepted demands for re-examinations to alleviate academic stress.

The institute is developing a mechanism to address student grievances more effectively following the recent suicides.

A second-year student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room -- making it the fourth suspected student suicide case reported on the campus within the last two months.

According to the Adarsh Police Station SHO, Vishal Kumar, the deceased Diksha Dubey, hailed from Bihar and was pursuing BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

On Thursday, when Dubey did not respond to the phone calls made by her friends, they reached her room and found the room locked from inside. Upon receiving information, police and forensic teams rushed to the spot at about 3 pm, and the door was broken to find her hanging from the ceiling fan, he said.

The body has been shifted to LNJP Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The SHO said that the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be determined. Further proceedings will depend on the findings of the investigation and statements from the family.

Student Protests Erupt After Suicide

This is the fourth reported suicide at NIT Kurukshetra since February.

The suspected suicides have sparked protests on the campus, with a large number of students gathering late at night to stage a protest at the main gate.

Protesters alleged that the behaviour of certain hostel staff and authorities was not satisfactory and expressed concern over the handling of the situation. They also questioned the response time after the incident came to light.

NIT Initiatives and Student Concerns

Although the administration had introduced measures such as mentoring systems, enhanced faculty-student interaction, and counselling services following earlier cases, students feel that more effective steps are needed.

On February 16, Telangana native Angod Shiva (19) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. The first-semester student was pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at the institute. Another student from Nuh died by suicide at NIT Kurukshetra on March 31.

The third suspected suicide was reported on April 8 when Priyanshu Sharma, a native of Haryana's Sirsa, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. He was a third-year BTech student in the civil engineering department,

Administration Responds to Student Demands

Officiating Director of National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra, Brahmjit, said that the administration has accepted several demands raised by students, who staged a protest on campus last night following the suicide of a girl student.

Among the key decisions, the institute has agreed to allow re-examinations for re-appear papers on an annual basis, replacing the earlier even-odd semester system.

According to him, students had expressed concerns that under the previous system, pending re-appear papers kept accumulating, leading to increased academic pressure and mental stress, particularly after the fourth semester.

He added that the institute is in the process of developing a mechanism to address student grievances more effectively and ensure that their concerns are resolved at the earliest.

Student suicides in Indian higher education are a growing concern, with academic pressure and lack of support systems often cited as contributing factors. The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines to institutions to improve mental health support for students. An investigation will likely be conducted by the university and local authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding these deaths.