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Udaipur Nurse Death: Doctor in Custody Amidst Murder Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 23:33 IST

A nurse's mysterious death in Udaipur has triggered a murder investigation, with a doctor now in custody as police explore all possible scenarios surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points

  • A nurse, Anita Meena, was found dead outside a doctor's residence at a community health centre in Udaipur.
  • Police have taken Dr. Surendra Bijaraniya into custody following allegations of murder by the nurse's family.
  • Injury marks were found on the deceased's neck, raising suspicions of foul play.
  • The doctor admitted to having a relationship with the nurse, who had been staying at his residence.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles, including murder and suicide, in the nurse's death.

The body of a woman nurse was found under suspicious circumstances outside a government quarter for doctors at a community health centre in Kanod area of Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased -- identified as Anita Meena, a resident of Sikar -- was posted as auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) at Rajpura community health centre, they said.

 

According to police, her body was found on the stairs of the government residence of Dr Surendra Bijaraniya.

Station House Officer Hukam Singh said injury marks were found on the neck of the deceased, making the case suspicious.

The woman's family has alleged murder and lodged a complaint against the doctor, he added.

Police have taken the doctor into custody and have registered a murder case.

During preliminary questioning, the doctor admitted to having a relationship with the deceased, who had been staying at his residence for the past few days, police said.

According to officials, the woman was married and had two children.

Police said all angles, including murder and suicide, are being probed.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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