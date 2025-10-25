HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Accused named by Maha woman doctor on her palm, arrested

October 25, 2025 13:29 IST

Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official said.

A team from the Phaltan police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in a suicide note written on her palm, from Pune, he said.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

 

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of rape and abetment to suicide was registered against the duo.

"One of the accused, Bankar, has been arrested and brought to Phaltan. The investigation is underway," the official said.

According to the police, Bankar is the son of the landlord of the house where the doctor resided.

She had allegedly called him over the phone and chatted with him before ending her life, they said.

Sub-inspector Badane was suspended from service after his name came up during the probe, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Maha woman doc ends life, note on palm alleges rape by cop
Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death on Mumbai street, kills self
Suspecting infidelity, man stuffs wife's body into drum
Former partner kills pregnant woman, slayed by husband
'Drishyam' replay in Kerala: Bengal man held for killing wife
