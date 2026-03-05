Doctor Shot Dead Inside Hospital in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh

A doctor was tragically shot and killed inside his private hospital in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, prompting a police investigation to find the perpetrator.

Key Points Dr. Rajkumar, a 45-year-old doctor, was fatally shot at Shivalaya Health Care in Bijnor.

The assailant fled the scene on a motorcycle after shooting the doctor.

Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused in the Bijnor hospital shooting.

The victim was declared dead upon arrival at the community health centre.

A 45-year-old doctor was shot dead inside a private hospital here on Thursday evening, police said.

The accused fled the scene on a motorcycle after the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prakash Kumar said.

According to the ASP, Dr Rajkumar (45), the operator of Shivalaya Health Care on Dhampur Road in Nagina was shot dead.

He was taken to the community health centre, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Kumar said efforts are on to trace the accused, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.