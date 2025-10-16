Doctor kills wife by administering anaesthetic drug, arrested

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife in Bengaluru, following a Forensic Science Laboratory report that confirmed the presence of anaesthetic substance in her organs, six months after her death, a police officer said.

IMAGE: Dr Mahendra Reddy G S was married to Dr Kruthika M Reddy on May 26, 2024, in Gunjur, Bengaluru. Photograph: X

Briefing reporters, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh hailed the police team that investigated the case, leading to the arrest of the accused.

"Bengaluru police have arrested a government hospital doctor in connection with the murder of his wife, a lady doctor, whose suspicious death in April 2025 was initially reported as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) at Marathahalli Police Station," Kumar said.

The case was registered on Tuesday following a complaint by businessman K Muni Reddy (60) against his son-in-law Dr Mahendra Reddy G S (31), alleging that he murdered his wife Dr Kruthika M Reddy (28). Both of them worked in Victoria Government Hospital. Kruthika is Muni Reddy's younger daughter.

Muni Reddy stated in his complaint that his daughter, a doctor with MD degree, was married to Mahendra Reddy, also a doctor, on May 26, 2024, in Gunjur, Bengaluru. After the wedding, the couple lived in Gunjur.

The complainant alleged that after marriage, Mahendra began showing neglect towards Kruthika, complaining that she sought her father's consent for even minor household decisions and made her bear personal expenses, the police officer added.

Mahendra allegedly pressured her family to finance the construction of a large hospital, but instead, Muni Reddy said he set up a clinic named 'Skin & Scalpel' at Marathahalli for the couple's medical practice.

Muni Reddy alleged that on April 21, Mahendra administered intravenous (IV) medication to Kruthika at their residence, claiming it was for gastric discomfort. The next day, he left her at her parents' home, saying she needed rest, and later returned that night to give another IV dose, Seemant Kumar added.

On April 23, Kruthika complained of pain from the IV site. Mahendra advised her over WhatsApp not to remove it, saying he would administer another dose that night, the police officer said.

Around 9.30 pm the same day, he went to her room to administer the medicine. The next morning, April 24, Kruthika was found unresponsive.

Despite being a doctor, Mahendra allegedly did not perform CPR. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, Muni Reddy alleged. Postmortem and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports later confirmed the presence of anaesthetic substances in her organs, police said.

Police have registered the case based on the FIR filed by Muni Reddy, converting the earlier Unnatural Death Report into a murder investigation.