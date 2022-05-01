News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nurse found hanging in UP hospital, family alleges rape, murder

Nurse found hanging in UP hospital, family alleges rape, murder

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 01, 2022 11:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Body of a nurse was found hanging in the premises of a hospital in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday morning, informed police.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo

The family of the victim alleged that the woman was gang-raped before she was killed by the accused.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered against three people on the basis of the complaint of the victim's mother.

 

According to the family members, she had joined the said hospital just a day before the incident.

"A woman's body has been found at New Jeevan Hospital. To ascertain the circumstances of death, a post-mortem has been ordered. The family has alleged that the woman was raped and then killed. An FIR against three people has been filed and strict action will be taken against them," said Shashi Shekhar Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Unnao.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

An investigation into the matter has been started. More details are awaited.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
59,853 Crimes Against Women in UP!
59,853 Crimes Against Women in UP!
Dom's Take: Whatever happened to #BetiBachao?
Dom's Take: Whatever happened to #BetiBachao?
Why Hathras has the BJP worried
Why Hathras has the BJP worried
Up Close With Karisma
Up Close With Karisma
Fatima Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Thar
Fatima Gives Us A Sneak Peek At Thar
'158 would've been enough if dew hadn't played a part'
'158 would've been enough if dew hadn't played a part'
Turning Point: Tim David's Cameo
Turning Point: Tim David's Cameo
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Look, the girl has been murdered'

'Look, the girl has been murdered'

'UP is what Modi wants India to be'

'UP is what Modi wants India to be'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances