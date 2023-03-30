News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Not dahi, it's tayir: TN says no to FSSAI directive

Not dahi, it's tayir: TN says no to FSSAI directive

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 30, 2023 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The state-run Aavin in Tamil Nadu has said it will not use the Hindi term 'Dahi' in its printed sachets, as directed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and that it would only stick to the Tamil word 'tayir' to denote the product.

Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

While Chief Minister M K Stalin has decried the move as an attempt to 'impose Hindi', Dairy Development Minister S M Nasar admitted the government had received a letter asking it to implement the directive before August.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit also wanted the FSSAI to withdraw the notification.

 

There is no place for Hindi in the state, Nasar said.

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation, familiarly known as Aavin by its brand name, will stick to the Tamil word 'tayir' for its curd preferred by a majority of consumers in the state, a senior official said.

The same has been communicated to FSSAI, the official added.

BJP state unit chief K Annamalai said the notification was not in tandem with Centre's policy of promoting regional languages.

'The notification released by FSSAI for the use of (the word) Dhahi in curd sachets produced by state-run cooperative societies is not in tandem with the policy of our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl to promote regional languages. We want an immediate rollback of the notification (sic),' he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam functionaries trended the Twitter hashtag 'DahiNahipoda' (No to Dahi, go on) to oppose 'Hindi imposition'.

The party's IT Wing Secretary T R B Rajaa was among those who tweeted so.

On Wednesday, Stalin had condemned imposition of Hindi even in labelling curd and said those responsible for it would be 'banished' from the southern parts of the country.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin posted a news report on FSSAI directing Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to label curd as 'dahi' prominently.

The Bengaluru datelined report had said the FSSAI directed the KMF to use the Kannada equivalent for curd 'mosaru' in brackets.

'The FSSAI clarification on labelling curd has come recently after Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka milk federations sought usage of local names on the curd sachets,' the report said.

Also, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation has been told by FSSAI that to Tamil words 'tair' or 'tayir' could be used in brackets.

Citing the report, Stalin had said, 'the unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The dangers of imposing Hindi on India
The dangers of imposing Hindi on India
Hindi controversy: Don't reopen old wounds
Hindi controversy: Don't reopen old wounds
Why the 'pro-Hindi' lobby in Tamil Nadu got it wrong
Why the 'pro-Hindi' lobby in Tamil Nadu got it wrong
Eyes on local boy as Guwahati set to host IPL matches
Eyes on local boy as Guwahati set to host IPL matches
HC quashes journo's complaint against Salman Khan
HC quashes journo's complaint against Salman Khan
Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do
Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do
Chennai theatre refuses entry to ST family, backtracks
Chennai theatre refuses entry to ST family, backtracks
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

TN assembly passes resolution against Hindi imposition

TN assembly passes resolution against Hindi imposition

We are Indians, not Hindi-ans

We are Indians, not Hindi-ans

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances