TN assembly passes resolution against Hindi imposition

TN assembly passes resolution against Hindi imposition

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 18, 2022 16:32 IST
The Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi and urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on Official Language.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin speaks in the state assembly in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, contended that the recommendation submitted to the President on September 9, are against the state languages including Tamil and also against the interest of the people who speak those languages.

 

"The House expresses concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, are against the two-language policy resolution moved and passed by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the then Prime Minister Thiru Nehru to the non-Hindi speaking states and are against the use of English as Official language ensured by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on Official language," the resolution said.

The resolution was passed unanimously by the House.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader O Panneerselvam said his party favoured the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
