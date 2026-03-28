HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » 'Not an accident': Trump calls Hormuz 'Strait of Trump'

'Not an accident': Trump calls Hormuz 'Strait of Trump'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 15:10 IST

x

Amidst ongoing tensions, Donald Trump's slip of the tongue, referring to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump,' has sparked discussions about potential negotiations and deals with Iran.

US President Donald Trump

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Future Investment Initiative Institute's summit at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Florida on March 27, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points

  • Donald Trump jokingly referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the 'Strait of Trump' during a speech.
  • Trump claimed Iran is under pressure and 'begging' to negotiate with the US.
  • Opening the Strait of Hormuz is a key element in potential agreements with Iran, according to Trump.
  • Trump initially demanded Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz quickly, threatening action, but extended the deadline.
  • Trump's statements come amidst ongoing discussions and shipments of oil from Iran.

United States President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) referred to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump", later adding that he did not make any "accidents" while making these remarks.

Speaking at the event in the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit in Florida, Trump said, "They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say 'he accidentally said it'. Now there are no accidents with me. Not too many."

Trump Claims Iran Seeks Negotiation

In his address, Trump also claimed that Iran was under pressure and willing to negotiate, stating that Tehran had sent multiple shipments of oil as part of ongoing discussions.

"They're begging to make a deal," he said, adding that negotiations were currently underway.

The US President further suggested that opening the Strait of Hormuz -- a critical global oil transit chokepoint -- would be a key element in any potential agreement.

"They're being hit so hard. Anybody would be negotiating. They are negotiating. They're begging to make a deal. They're begging to make a deal. Turned out I was right. They were negotiating, which they admitted two days later. And in order to make up for their misstatement, 'We're going to send you eight ships of oil.' And the following day, I saw on one of the networks there were eight ships of oil coming out of Iran. And then they actually said, 'We're going to add an extra two.' And they added an extra two. We had 10 ships. And then people realised we were actually negotiating. We're negotiating now. And it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up," the US President said. 

Deadline Extension for Reopening the Strait

Trump has demanded that Iran fully reopen the crucial waterway within days, warning that failure to do so would lead to the US "obliterating" its power plants.

However, on Thursday, he extended the deadline by 10 days, citing ongoing talks with Tehran, with the new deadline now set for April 6. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje

RELATED STORIES

'Iranians Know How To Fight. They Don't Give Up'
'Iranians Know How To Fight. They Don't Give Up'
Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
Hormuz Is Becoming The Central Battlefield
Gas Cylinder For Rs 10,000. Are You Joking?
Gas Cylinder For Rs 10,000. Are You Joking?
Iran imposes 'toll' in Hormuz; India calls it baseless
Iran imposes 'toll' in Hormuz; India calls it baseless
Iran's Consul-General: 'We Hold The Upper Hand'
Iran's Consul-General: 'We Hold The Upper Hand'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Wellness Retreats Of India

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Live Long: 9 Reasons Why Green Tea Is A Cup Of Health

VIDEOS

VIDEO: Ex-Nepal PM Oli arrested hrs after new govt takes over3:43

VIDEO: Ex-Nepal PM Oli arrested hrs after new govt takes...

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress1:00

Urvashi Rautela Stuns in a Glamorous Purple Shimmery Dress

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International Airport3:42

PM Modi visits Terminal Building of Noida International...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO