Not a claimant for PM's post, time to unite Oppn, says Nitish Kumar

Not a claimant for PM's post, time to unite Oppn, says Nitish Kumar

Source: PTI
September 06, 2022 13:59 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said he was neither a claimant for the prime minister's post nor desirous of it, his assertion coming amid speculation that his visit to the capital is to claim leadership of the opposition parties.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury talk to the media after their meeting in New Delhi, September 6, 2022. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

It is time for the Left parties, Congress and all regional parties come together to form a united opposition, Kumar told reporters after meeting Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury at the party office.

 

The Janata Dal-United leader, who severed his party's ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance last month, is scheduled to meet CPI general secretary D Raja later in the day.

"I have had a long association with the CPI-M from my younger days. You all have not seen me, but whenever I used to come to Delhi, I used to come to this office. Today we are again all together. Our entire focus is to unite all Left parties, the regional parties, Congress. This will be a big deal if all of us come together," he said.

Asked about his aspirations to be prime minister, Kumar said, "This is wrong. I am not a claimant for the post, nor am I desirous of it."

According to Yechury, Kumar returning to the Opposition fold and his desire to be part of a fight against the BJP is a great signal for Indian politics.

"First, the agenda is to unite all parties, not to decide on the PM candidate. When the time comes we will decide the PM candidate and let you all know," he said.

Kumar, who came to New Delhi on Monday, met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Janata Dal-Secular chief H D Kumaraswamy.

He is also likely to meet other opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party's  Akhilesh Yadav and Indian National Lok Dal's Om Prakash Chautala.

Source: PTI
 
