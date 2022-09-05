News
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish Kumar meets Rahul in Delhi, to meet Left leaders on Tuesday

Nitish Kumar meets Rahul in Delhi, to meet Left leaders on Tuesday

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 05, 2022 19:48 IST
Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity.

IMAGE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi, September 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nitish Kumar is scheduled to meet Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Communist Party of India leader D Raja in Delhi on Tuesday.

 

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Kumar walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar and formed a Mahagathbandhan government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and outside support of the Left.

Kumar arrived in the national capital Monday and is likely to meet several Opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party's Sarad Pawar, the AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and JDS supremo H D Kumaraswamy during his visit.

He is also likely to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhileash Yadav and leaders from the Left parties.

Kumar is making attempts to bring all opposition parties together as a united force against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
