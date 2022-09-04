BJP wanted to make RCP Singh Bihar's Eknath Shinde: Nitish

The political uproar continues in Bihar, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wanted to make R C P Singh the Eknath Shinde of Bihar and isolate the Janata Dal-United party.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses during the JD-U National Executive Council meeting, in Patna on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The statement of the chief minister came during the national executive council meeting of (JD-U) that was held in Patna on Sunday.

National president of the party Rajiv Ranjan Singh chaired the meeting.

"The meeting of the National Council of Janata Dal-United was held under the chairmanship of the National President of the party, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Babu, in the Karpuri auditorium located in the Bihar state JD-U office," the party official said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a string of the party leaders participated in the meeting.

BJP has delivered a big jolt to the Nitish Kumar-led JD-U in the northeast as five out of seven MLAs from Manipur joined hands with BJP on Friday.

As per a statement issued by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly was pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.

These names included Kh Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L M Khaute.

Earlier on Sunday, Kumar said if opposition parties unitedly contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections then we will get immense success.

"I'm only saying that if all opposition parties unitedly contest elections (2024 Lok Sabha elections) then we will get big success. I am not talking about any numbers," CM Kumar said.

Earlier, a bulk of the JD-U MLAs joined the BJP in Arunachal Pradesh giving a nightmare to Nitish Kumar's party.

Out of 9 Corporators of JD-U, 8 have joined BJP; now the total number of BJP corporators is 18 out of 20.

Further, out of 18 Zilla Parishad members (ZPM) of JD-U, 17 have joined BJP. Now out of 241 members, BJP has 206 Zilla Parishad members.

In addition, out of 119 Gram Panchayat Members (GPM) of JDU, more than 100 joined BJP.

With this, BJP now has around 6530 out of 8332.

The latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kumar dumped BJP and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other parties to form a 'mahagathbandhan' and govern Bihar.